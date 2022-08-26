KITTANNING – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing ramp closures on Route 28 and U.S. 422 in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, Aug. 26 through 29.

For this weekend closure, the U.S. 422 West to the PA 28 South ramp and the PA 28 Northbound ramp to U.S 422 West will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos