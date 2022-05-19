KITTANNING – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a ramp closure on Route 28 in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, May 20-23.
For this weekend closure, the exit ramp from Route 28 North to Route 422 West will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday night to 5 a.m. on Monday morning.
To detour, motorists should follow Route 28 North to the Route 422 East/Route 28 North, Kittanning-Indiana Exit and exit right toward Kittanning. Motorists should continue eastbound on Route 422 East/Route 28 North until the Route 422 Indiana Exit ramp. Once exited onto the Route 422 Indiana ramp, stay to the left. At the stop sign at the end of the ramp, turn left onto Business Route 422 West. Follow Business Route 422 West to the Route 422/Route 28/66 Kittanning-Ford City Exit. Take the exit ramp to the right onto Route 422 West/Route 28/66 South. Continue on Route 422 West.
The length of this detour is approximately eight miles.
This project includes full ramp replacements which includes milling of existing wearing courses, patching, paving, leveling, binder and wearing courses.
Contractor Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, N.C. will perform this $15.9 million resurfacing project, which is anticipated to be completed this fall.
The closure is weather permitting.