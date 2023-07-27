KITTANNING – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to an upcoming ramp closure for the Route 422 ramp preservation project in Manor and Rayburn townships, Armstrong County which started on June 26.
To date, Exit A for Route 66 South to Ford City and Exit B for Route 422 Business to Kittanning have been completed.
Beginning July 28 at 6 p.m. through July 31 at 6 a.m., the SR 8010 Interchange Westbound off ramp to Kittanning will be closed with a detour.
To detour, motorists should continue traveling on westbound Route 422/Southbound Route 28 to the exit for Route 268 West Kittanning. Take Business U.S. Route 422 Eastbound/Route 268 Eastbound through West Kittanning, and then Route 1038 Eastbound crossing over the Allegheny River into Kittanning.
Contractor, Derry Construction of Latrobe, will be completing this $14.3 million project with a projected completion date in November.