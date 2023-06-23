Armstrong Co. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting to upcoming ramp closures for the U.S. Route 422 ramp preservation project in Manor and Rayburn Townships, Armstrong County starting June 26.
This project involves resurfacing of multiple ramps off U.S. Route 422. During constructions, the ramps will be closed for fifteen days with detours.
The first ramp closure will be June 26 through July 15 at Exit B for U.S. Route 422 Business to Kittanning when traveling U.S. Route 422 Eastbound/Northbound 28. To detour, motorists will continue on Eastbound U.S. Route 422/Northbound SR 28 to the Exit for U.S. 422 East/U.S. Route 422 Business West. Continue straight and stay to the left on the exit to turn left on Westbound State Route 1422. Cross the bridge and take the Butler Westbound U.S. Route 422 Exit. Continue travelling on Westbound U.S. Route 422/Southbound State Route 28 to the Kittanning Westbound U.S. Route 422 Business Exit which will take you into Kittanning.
The second ramp closure will be July 5 through 19 at Exit A for State Route 66 South to Ford City when traveling U.S. Route 422 Westbound/Southbound 28. To detour, motorists will continue traveling on Westbound U.S. Route 422/Southbound State Route 28 to the Exit for State Route 268 West Kittanning. Take Business U.S. Route 422 Eastbound/State Route 268 Eastbound through West Kittanning, and then State Route 1038 Eastbound crossing over the Allegheny River into Kittanning. As you come off the bridge turn right onto Water Street (Business U.S. Route 422 Eastbound). Continue on Business U.S. Route 422 Eastbound and State Route 1422 Westbound to State Route 66 South and into Ford City.
Contractor, Derry Construction of Latrobe will be completing this $14.3 million with a projected completion date in November 2023.