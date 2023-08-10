KITTANNING – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to upcoming ramp closures for the U.S. Route 422 ramp preservation project in Manor and Rayburn townships, Armstrong County, beginning Aug. 11.
To date, the westbound ramp for Exit A for Route 66 South to Ford City and the eastbound and westbound ramps for Exit B for Route 422 Business to Kittanning have been completed.
Beginning Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. through Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. at the Route 422/Route 28/66 interchange near the Graff Bridge, the on ramp for West Route 422/South Route 28 Butler/Pittsburgh will be closed with a detour.
Northbound Route 66 traffic from Ford City should continue straight, following the signs for business Route 422 Kittanning. Motorists should use the right lane for East Business Route 422 to Route 28/66 New Bethlehem/Indiana to make a right onto East Business Route 422/Indiana Road and continue on East Business Route 422/Indiana Road until the left turn onto the West Route 422/South Route 28/66 Butler/Ford City on ramp.
Motorists traveling from downtown Kittanning should make the left onto East Business Route 422/Indiana Road at the signalized intersection with Hill Street and continue on East Business Route 422/Indiana Road until the left turn onto the West Route 422/South Route 28/66 Butler/Ford City on ramp. The detour ends once traffic merges with Route 422 West/Route 28 South traffic. Motorists traveling from Kittanning and Ford City will still be able to access the East Route 422 North Route 28/66 Indiana/New Bethlehem on ramp via the interchange.
Also beginning Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. through Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. at the Route 422 and Route 28/66 interchange near the Cadet Restaurant, the southbound Route 28/66 exit ramp to East Route 422 Business/Route 422 Indiana/Kittanning will be closed with a detour. Southbound Route 28/66 traffic should continue past the closed exit ramp and utilize Westbound Exit B to Business Route 422 Kittanning. Motorists should merge and use the right lane for East Business Route 422 to Route 28/66 New Bethlehem/Indiana to make a right onto East Business Route 422/Indiana Road and continue on East Business Route 422/Indiana Road until they reach the Route 422 and Route 28/66 interchange, where the detour ends.
Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour signs for the ramp closures.
Contractor, Derry Construction of Latrobe, will be completing this $14.3 million with a projected completion date in November 2023.