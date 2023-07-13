INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced a resurfacing project on Route 861 in Porter Township and New Bethlehem Borough.
From July 12 through Oct. 13 there will be lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic as Route 861 is resurfaced between the intersections of Stewart Road in Porter Township and Route 66 (Wood Street) in New Bethlehem Borough.
This resurfacing project on Route 861 will include drainage and guide rail upgrades. IA Construction Corporation of Franklin is the contractor for this $4.6 million project.