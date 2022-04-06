NEW BETHLEHEM – “When you have a dream, you help other people have dreams.”
That was part of the message Rudy Ruettiger offered students at Redbank Valley High School where he spoke during an all-school assembly on Thursday, March 31.
“If you’re not striking out, you’re not trying,” he said. “If you’re not failing, you’re not trying. A lot of people don’t want to fail and they never try.”
Ruettiger, who is now a motivational speaker, knows a lot about trying. He is, in fact, best known as a walk-on player who participated in only three downs while playing football for Notre Dame during the 1975 season.
The final play of the last game of his senior year resulted in the sack of the Georgia Tech quarterback. Notre Dame went on to win the game, and Ruettiger is reportedly the first player to have the honor of being carried off the field at the Indiana-based school.
Ruettiger’s dream of attending Notre Dame and playing football for the Fighting Irish is recounted in the 1993 feature film “Rudy,” a film Ruettiger spent 10 years trying to get made.
His visit to Redbank was one of several speaking engagements Ruettiger made in the area. Other stops included Clarion High and Elementary schools and Clarion University.
Ruettiger told the Redbank audience that he made it to Notre Dame and eventually the football team because he had a dream, he worked hard and he never gave up.
“I made the football team, not because I was good or great, [but] because I was a good contributor and people were inspired by that,” he said. “I say try, fail, learn, get back up, do it again, learn, do it again, learn and all of a sudden you find out the secret of success.”
According to Ruettiger, it took longer to get the movie made than it did for him to get into Notre Dame, but once again persistence paid off. He believed that the story was good because it was so universal.
“It’s not about me, it’s about you,” he said. “I want to share those second chance opportunities that if you just change your mindset, great things will happen.”
Ruettiger went on to talk about how the lives of cast members also meshed with the story. He cited Charles Dutton, who played a janitor at the school.
“When he read the script for ‘Rudy,’ he came out to set he said, ‘the only reason I’m taking this part is I want to share with my friends that it’s not your race, it’s not your color, it’s your attitude,’” Ruettiger said.
He also mentioned Sean Astin, who played the title character.
“I loved him because he was dealing with a lot of issues as a child actor,” Ruettiger recalled, pointing out that Astin’s mother, Patty Duke, also had problems as a child actor.
Ruettiger ended his all-school presentation with a final plea to the students to continue to work for their dreams.
“You can do this, and you will because you’re great kids who come from a great area,” he said. “You feel good here, and when you feel good you can do great things. You can become anybody you want to be.”
Following the all-school presentation, Ruettiger met with a smaller group of senior high athletes and Clarion County Career Center students where they continued the conversation about success in pursuing their dreams.
Offering advice to potential college athletes, Ruettiger said the key to success is to “act like you belong.”
“It’s that simple,” he said. “No matter where you came from, you can still run and still do the things they can do. You just have to act like you belong there too.”
In addition to his motivational speeches, Ruettiger also toured the school and had lunch with teachers, school officials and other community members.