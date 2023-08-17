CLARION — A concern for veterans and the struggles they often face meeting day-to-day needs led to Michelle Reid and Becky Deitz creating “Passion for Vets.”
“This all started when my father owned a small thrift business to help people with medical needs, loss from a fire, having to move in a hurry because of domestic violence and things like that,” Reid said. When her father became ill, Reid said she “took over,” with help from her family and friends, with veterans and friends becoming her focus.
Reid and Deitz are both married to veterans. “We have seen what they have to deal with just to get daily living, whether it be insurance or health care or whatever they may need. I have been doing this for veterans for four years, and last year (mid-summer 2022) Becky stepped in and said she wanted to help,” Reid said.
“We help veterans and soldiers with daily living needs and Christmas gifts,” Reid said. Last year “we helped a veteran’s family with groceries, we helped a veteran with heating fuel. Christmas gifts and stockings were sent to two active duty and one veteran. This year we are anticipating gifts to a unit statewide and a unit overseas.”
Reid said they also “partnered with IUP and sent blankets and socks for homeless veterans” after seeing a post on Facebook. Passion for Vets learns about “veterans and soldiers in need through word of mouth, from family and friends.”
Not only does Passion for Vets help veterans and soldiers, needs of children are also met at Christmas. “There are parents who just can’t do it. They work, they’re struggling and trying to get where they want to be, but the funds just aren’t there. How can you tell a child Santa can’t come?” she said. “Last year we helped five needy children; the year before we helped eight.”
To raise money to help veterans and soldiers, they hold two or three rummage sales each year as well as two craft shows. A rummage sale was held this past Saturday in the Clarion Mall, with all proceeds going to Passion for Vets. The next rummage sale will be held Saturday, October 14, at the Limestone Fire Hall and the next craft show will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Clarion VFW.
Reid said she has had incredible support from family and friends and even strangers. “There are about 15 of us here today, setting up for the rummage sale,” she said Friday afternoon. “People I don’t even know have called to make donations. I have people message me. I don’t know them, I have never met them and may never see them again, but they offer to come and help. I had two ladies who wanted to come and help. They don’t get anything out of it, they just did it.”
Events for Passion for Vets are also listed on Facebook. “We contact those that have helped in the past or set up craft shows in the past, and give them the opportunity to do so, and then let people know by word of mouth. We encourage new vendors to set up at the craft/vendor shows,” she said.
To prepare for this year’s Christmas gifts, collection boxes will be placed in area businesses in September and October. More details will be announced later.