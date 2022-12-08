NEW BETHLEHEM – A rummage sale to benefit Boy Scout Troop No. 403 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 103 Penn Street.
All items donated become the property of Troop No. 403 and will be sold for a cash donation. Items that do not sell will be disposed.
No electronics or clothes except winter coats.
Those who wish to set up a table and be a vendor at the event will be responsible for setting prices and monitoring the table. Set-up will be at 7 a.m. on Dec. 10. The seller will keep the money and items that do not sell will be taken home by the seller.
Alternatively, checks made out to Boy Scout Troop No. 403 will also be accepted.
Call or text (563)-503-1723 and talk to Dave to schedule a drop-off.