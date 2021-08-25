WAYNE TWP. – The Armstrong County Farm Bureau held its annual Legislative Day last Thursday at the Grooms Farm near Dayton, discussing a wide range of topics with county, state and federal officials.
But one topic that resurfaced several times during the program was the need to boost broadband internet services in rural areas.
Local Farm Bureau vice president and event host Ross Grooms said that many state and federal officials who come from city areas don’t experience the same connectivity issues as residents, farmers, business owners and schools in rural areas.
“They’d be lost out here without their devices, their internet, their connections,” he said, proposing that they be brought into the country and dropped off to see firsthand how difficult it is to conduct business.
Grooms said the issue became even more evident during the pandemic as schools relied heavily on remote learning, and businesses tried to survive with online activities.
“Everyone who has a kid in school sees the need for high speed broadband,” he said.
Grooms explained that state and federal help is needed to help finance expansion of services into rural areas, as most private companies won’t even consider low population areas without subsidies to make expansion profitable.
He said that rural areas should have the same access as those in urban areas. He also added that broadband is crucial for rural businesses, including farms.
“If you don’t have internet, you don’t have that ability [to conduct business],” Grooms said. “It does handicap the rural people.”
On hand for the discussion was state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Rep. Abby Major (R-Ford City), along with representatives from the offices of state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard). Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers and Pat Fabian also joined the meeting after their regular county meeting earlier in the morning.
A representative from Thompson’s office said that rural broadband has been a top priority of the congressman, and that he is waiting to see how the issue surfaces in the U.S. House version of the pending infrastructure bill.
She said that rural broadband is crucial for schools, businesses, emergency services and the growing tele-health industry.
Myers and Fabian said that Armstrong County is already working to use American Rescue Plan funds to extend broadband service into some portions of the county, with a top priority being the Route 85 corridor from Cowanshannock to Dayton.
“I know how important it is,” Myers said, explaining that the county is awaiting cost estimates and working with internet providers.
“We have the entire county mapped right now for broadband,” Fabian added. “Right now we only have X-amount of dollars. We’re ready to do those projects, we just need the money.”
Pittman explained that a lot has been invested in broadband expansion, but much of the funding is tied to a population formula that favors urban areas. He also said that some of the issues deal with the ownership of the poles on which the lines are strung.
Dairy Discussion
Another major topic discussed last week was the ever-declining local dairy industry and the need to keep local farms operating for both the economic impacts and food security concerns.
“This affects everybody because dairy farms involve a lot of money,” Grooms said, noting that dairy farms purchase a lot of materials and equipment locally, pumping millions of dollars into small communities.
However, he said, if changes aren’t made to milk pricing and how the industry operates, Armstrong County, and much of Pennsylvania, will be out of the dairy business for good.
“Pennsylvania won’t be a dairy state much longer,” he said, pointing out that in just the past 30 years, Armstrong County has gone from 146 dairy farms down to 22 today. “If we don’t do something soon, the dairy industry here will be dead.”
Grooms and others said that the issue is bigger than milk and cheese, but more of a matter of local food security. Noting that dairy farms keep growing in the Midwest, making it nearly impossible for this area’s much smaller farms to survive, Grooms said that by consolidating the country’s food production into one area of the nation, it puts everyone at risk if drought or disease hits that area.
“Our food security can disappear real quick,” he said. “I don’t want to import food.”
He said that the federal government should invest tax dollars into keeping small farms alive to protect the food supply and sustain local economies.