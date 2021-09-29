NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley High School Bulldogs football team will host a Daddy and Daughter Dance on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Jen Gold, wife of Coach Blane Gold, will organize the event, which she did while serving as director of the Redbank Valley Community Center.
The Denim and Diamonds Daddy Daughter Dance will be held at the Barn at Willow Grove in Mayport. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the promenade at 6:30 p.m. The last dance will be held at 9 p.m.
“The major way that we gauge the success of our program is looking at the lives of our players five to ten years after they graduate,” Blane Gold said. “Our hopes are that what we do within our program will help teach them lessons to become great husbands and fathers. We initially planned for this event to be a fundraiser but since this type of event perfectly aligns with our vision and values, we decided to offer this as a free event for fathers in our community to spend a fun evening with their daughters. This community has been so generous in their donations to our program this year that this type of event is one thing that we can do to give back.”
The event is free, but guests are asked to reserve a ticket by contacting Jen Gold at (814) 573-4079.
Professional photos will be by Autum Lea’s Photography.
The Meadow’s ice cream truck will be there selling ice cream, and there will also be a caramel apple sundae bar and s’mores made over a bonfire.
“Jen has planned multiple daddy daughter dances for multiple organizations in multiple communities,” Blane Gold said. “They have always been really well received and we are committed to making this event just as fun for fathers and daughters even with it being a free event.”