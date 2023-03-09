NEW BETHLEHEM – When the curtain rises for “Shrek The Musical” this weekend, theatre-goers will notice some much needed improvements in the auditorium at Redbank Valley High School.
“The auditorium hasn’t had any major renovations in years,” Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said last week, pointing out that the school district recently had the opportunity to use some of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to renovate the auditorium. “We were able to justify the renovation because the auditorium is a bigger common area that allowed for social distancing.”
According to Rupp, the renovations, which began last summer, included painting, replacing the ceiling tiles and installing new carpeting on the back wall of the room.
“We were able to replace the carpeting on the back wall to remove excess dust and increase ventilation,” Rupp explained.
Probably the most noticeable renovations, however, come by way of lighting and sound equipment upgrades throughout the entire auditorium — including the installation of a new sound system, as well as general house and theatrical lighting.
“Neither the lighting nor the sound were reliable,” Rupp said of the auditorium’s old systems, noting that technical light and sound glitches were a common occurrence during high school musicals, plays and other productions.
“The first thing people will notice when they walk into the auditorium is how bright it is now,” Rupp said, pointing to the upgraded house and side lighting.
She also explained that the new theatrical lighting is “state of the art” with “many more bells and whistles than the prior system,” including the ability to control the system from backstage as well as the back of the auditorium.
The only downside to the renovations, according to Rupp, is that like many projects, there have been delays due to supply chain issues.
“[The contractors] did what they could as supplies came in,” Rupp said. “The project was originally slated to be completed by December, and here we are in March and we’re still waiting a few more months for the main sound board.”
Although the new lights are fully installed, Rupp pointed out that the sound controls will be temporary for this week’s musical performance and that the permanent system should be arriving within the next few months.
“We worked very well with all the contractors,” Rupp said, adding that the contractors were good about keeping district officials in the loop as the project progressed. She also said that the contractors and the architect worked together to ensure student learning was never interrupted as construction took place. “We never missed a beat.”
Construction was completed by Caliber Contracting Services Inc. of Pittsburgh, while the electrical work was done by Penn-Ohio Electrical Contractors of Masury, Ohio. The total cost of the upgrade is $700,000.
Rupp said that the final part of the renovation project will be to have Johnson Controls make sure that the air flow and the HVAC system is working appropriately.
“That will be a separate contract,” she said of the HVAC work, noting that she hopes the work will be completed before spring.
Rupp encouraged community members to attend the high school’s March 10-12 production of “Shrek The Musical” as all of the auditorium upgrades are unveiled for the first time.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be something that we can be proud of and will function for years and years,” Rupp said of the renovated auditorium. “Between this and the gym, we’re going to showcase Redbank Valley as a premier facility.”