NEW BETHLEHEM – New equipment is on the way for the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria with the help of a state grant.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that the Redbank Valley School District was one of 130 education agencies across the commonwealth to receive more than $2.7 million in Food Service Equipment grants for cafeterias.
“In order for students to learn, grow and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals — both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid Mumin in a release last week announcing the grants. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies every day.”
According to the release issued by the state, Redbank Valley High School was awarded $45,188 for a Combi gas oven to better serve its students in the cafeteria.
“I’m always looking for ways to make the dining experience better for our students, either by trying new menu items or changing the way we cook certain recipes,” Redbank Valley cafeteria manager David Reitz said last week of why he applied for the latest round of PDE funding this past fall. “These Combi ovens are wonderful pieces of equipment.”
Reitz explained that the high school cafeteria is currently equipped with four commercial convection ovens and two Blodgett Pizza ovens that are rarely used. The new Combi oven is a combination steamer and convection oven that allows cooks to adjust moisture, temperature and time, among other features. It also can be used as a holding tank with humidity controls that won’t dry the food out when warming, unlike conventional ovens.
“These Combi ovens are really three-in-one and cook with steam, hot air or both,” he said, noting that the Combi oven will not only make food preparation easier for cafeteria staff, but will also result in better quality food with the possibility of an expanded menu.
For example, Reitz pointed to fresh-cut French fries which currently require kitchen staff to adjust the oven to get the right combination of fries per tray and temperature. Cooks must also pull the trays out and flip the potatoes several times.
“With the Combi, we can use baskets, layer the fries, get the right moisture and temp for our thickness and walk away while it does its thing,” Reitz said.
As with most grant applications, Reitz explained that this grant process began last fall.
“First, you have to figure out what you might be interested in, get three quotes from dealers and answer the questions on the application,” he said, noting that application questions pertain to the number of students, lunch participation, the type of equipment and why the potential grantee thinks their school district deserves the money. “There is a ranking system for the money and you really need to do a thorough job of detailing why you should get their money.”
According to the state, funding for the Food Service Equipment grant is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and awarded to school districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Grants can be used to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.
“This is the fifth or sixth grant I’ve applied for and the third time I’ve been awarded something,” Reitz said, adding that he was awarded a grant a couple of years ago to purchase two warming cabinets for both elementary school kitchens.
He said that funding such as the Food Service Equipment grants are a “huge help to school districts,” especially to those that don’t have a lot of money.
“If it wasn’t for this grant, we would not be able to justify spending this kind of money on a piece of equipment,” Reitz continued of Redbank, adding that he hopes to be able to add Combi ovens to both elementary school kitchens in the future. “Physical space is a little limiting, especially at the Primary School, but we can get creative and make it fit.”
As per the state, the new equipment must be installed and billed by the end of the school year, June 30.
“I’ve already reached out to my sales representative to get the ball rolling,” Reitz said. “Depending on shipping and installation, the new oven will be installed sometime between now and June 30.”