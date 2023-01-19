NEW BETHLEHEM – A local marching band was recently crowned the best band in the land thanks to a contest hosted by KOOL 103.3 FM.
The Redbank Valley High School Marching Band took first place in the Third Annual Battle of the High School Marching Bands, sponsored by Kurt Johnson Auto Sales.
According to Redbank Valley band director Eli Terwilliger, Battle of the Bands was spearheaded by Punxsutawney-based radio station KOOL 103.3 FM in 2020 to give area high school marching bands another platform to showcase their halftime shows.
“We were limited on how much we could do that year because of the pandemic,” he said, noting that Redbank and other high school bands were encouraged to upload their halftime performances on the contest’s website for the public to view and vote for their favorite.
As they did for the first two years of the contest, Terwilliger said that the Redbank band submitted a video in the fall of its best performance of this season’s halftime show — Earth, Wind & Fire — for the 2022 contest.
“Anyone could view the website and watch each band,” Terwilliger said, noting that a total of six bands submitted videos for this year’s contest. He explained that viewers could then click on their favorite performance to vote. “They could continue voting weekly until the first week of 2023.”
Terwilliger and assistant band director Adam Myers were surprised and excited when they learned that Redbank’s performance received the most votes, winning this year’s contest.
The hardest part, Terwilliger said, was keeping the win a secret from the students until Wednesday, Jan. 11 when representatives from the radio station visited the school to make the formal presentation.
“I scheduled an ‘important meeting’ during the last class period of the day,” Terwilliger said, adding that he told band members that they all needed to attend the meeting to vote on music choices and schedule band camps for the upcoming football season.
He said the students’ confusion quickly “erupted into cheers” when WPXZ general sales manager Stevette Rosen, with help from another station representative and an employee from Punxy Pizza, presented them with a large trophy, a pizza party and a $1,200 check.
“The band, music boosters and myself are very grateful for all those who voted for the Mighty Bulldog Marching Band, Battle Cry of the Valley,” Terwilliger said.
Reflecting on the win, Terwilliger said that it’s a great victory for the 25 instrumentalists, who participate in many performances throughout the year, but have limited opportunities to engage in competition.
“Our kids work very hard,” he said, pointing out, however, that many of the band members are involved in other activities, sports or have jobs that make planning a weekend trip for a competition difficult. “All we had to do for this contest was submit a video.”