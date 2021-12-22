NEW BETHLEHEM – Kathy Calvin, CEO and president of the United Nations Foundation once said, “Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.”
A group of Redbank Valley High School students are once again taking Calvin’s words to heart by spreading some extra Christmas cheer within the district.
For the last several years, senior students in Blane Gold’s AP Government class have raised funds and purchased Christmas gifts for area families in need.
“I want my students to understand that we all have the opportunity to make someone’s day, life or world better based on how we treat those who may not be as blessed as we are,” Gold said earlier this week of the annual civic action project.
According to Gold, the idea for the class project came from he and his wife’s involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“It was our hope that we could instill in the students that giving back can be fun in addition to rewarding,” he said, noting that the project has been a consistent part of his AP Government class since 2016, with the exception of last year when school was meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gold explained that the project is run completely by the students from start to finish. Each December, the class selects the district families to receive the gifts from a list of nominees provided by community members, and comes up with ways to raise the necessary funds inside and outside of the school building.
“The goal each year is to spend at least $250 per child,” he said, pointing out that this year, the class is sponsoring three families for a total of six children.
Once the funding is secured, the children are invited to the school to share their wishlists with Santa Claus who, in turn, works with Gold’s students to purchase, wrap and deliver the presents by Christmas morning.
Although it may seem like an impossible task to make a change in the world, Gold said he hopes that through this civic project, his students realize small acts can make a big difference in their community, and that the lessons gleaned from this experience continue with his students well beyond the confines of the classroom.
“It can be daunting to try to change the world,” Gold said. “But for this project, we have the opportunity to change the world for children in our community on Christmas morning.”