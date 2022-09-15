Lemonade 1
FOR THEIR CIVICS action project, Redbank Valley High School eighth-graders Jasmyn Pierce (left) and Hayden Smith (right), along with Kaedy Giles, will staff the Purple Ribbon Lemonade stand at New Bethlehem’s Peanut Butter Festival this weekend. The proceeds from the stand will benefit the final expenses for Robin Adams, who recently lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

 By EVANNE GAREIS L-V Staff Writer

NEW BETHLEHEM – Three Redbank Valley High School students will use a class project to benefit a local family who recently lost a loved one to cancer.

As their civics action project for their eighth grade Civics class, Hayden Smith, Jasmyn Pierce and Kaedy Giles will staff a lemonade stand at this weekend’s Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem. The proceeds from the stand will help cover final expenses for Robin Adams, Pierce’s grandfather and a New Bethlehem man who recently lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

