NEW BETHLEHEM – Three Redbank Valley High School students will use a class project to benefit a local family who recently lost a loved one to cancer.
As their civics action project for their eighth grade Civics class, Hayden Smith, Jasmyn Pierce and Kaedy Giles will staff a lemonade stand at this weekend’s Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem. The proceeds from the stand will help cover final expenses for Robin Adams, Pierce’s grandfather and a New Bethlehem man who recently lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
“The name of our project is Purple Ribbon Lemonade,” Smith, Pierce and Giles said in a community letter explaining their project, noting that the name symbolizes the color ribbon associated with pancreatic cancer.
According to Smith and Pierce earlier this week, eighth-graders in Dr. Joe Harmon’s Civics classes are required to complete two civic action projects per year from a variety of categories — such as volunteering, making a difference in the community or raising money for a good cause.
“We really could do anything,” Smith said of the required project.
“It just has to benefit the community,” Pierce added.
Smith and Pierce explained that original plans for the project were to raise money to help cover the expenses of Adams’ cancer treatments. His passing on Sept. 3, however, necessitated a change in focus to helping with funeral expenses.
The students said that they decided to set up at the Peanut Butter Festival because vendors and other fundraisers always seem to do well at the annual three-day event.
“Lemonade is refreshing and everybody likes it,” Smith said of the team’s decision to sell lemonade at the festival.
Smith, Pierce and Giles will be on the festival grounds in the area of Gumtown Park and Water Street Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, selling regular lemonade and gourmet pink lemonade for $3 per glass.
“Anyone who is curious about gourmet pink lemonade will have to stop and see the kids at the festival,” said Mary Benton, Smith’s grandmother. “It’s a secret.”
Everyone who purchases a glass of Purple Ribbon Lemonade will receive one free ticket for a Pittsburgh Pirates raffle basket worth more than $100. The winner will be drawn on Sunday afternoon.
“There are 18 Pirates items in the basket, all of which were donated,” Benton said, noting that additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each.
Additional donations for Adams’ final expenses will also be accepted at the stand.
Smith and Pierce said that their project would not have been possible without the help of their corporate sponsor Veronesi Gunworks, along with donations from the following community supporters: A-Plus Mini Mart and Uni-Mart for donating cups, lids and straws; Burger King for supplying ice; Sabine Benton for providing napkins; Lisa and Don Matson for donating the Pirates basket; Amanda Coon and Sarge Hinderliter for donating lemonade; Matt Darr and Laura Neiswonger for donating coolers; and Jessica Smith for providing the lemonade stand.
Setting a goal of selling 1,000 cups of lemonade over the course of the festival, Smith and Pierce said that they hope Purple Ribbon Lemonade help Adams’ family in their time of grief.
“We’re hoping for nice, hot weather,” Benton said, encouraging the community to come out and support the cause. “They want to be busy.”