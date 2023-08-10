SAN DIEGO, Calif. and NEW ORLEANS, La. — One local educator recently got a firsthand look into the past, as the U.S.S. Midway and National World War II Museum hosted special institutes for teachers. Here, instructors dove deep into the history of these iconic vessels, giving them an invaluable chance to gain historical context and expertise.
Last month, Dr. Joe Harmon, a history teacher at Redbank Valley High School, was one of 30 teachers who had the chance to explore the iconic vessels of World War II and the Cold War. Their expedition took them to the U.S.S. Midway Museum in San Diego, Calif. and the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, La..
The U.S.S. Midway Museum recently held a two-week, totally immersive teacher institute all about the Cold War and its effects on America. It took place on an old-school Cold War aircraft carrier, featuring presentations from professors from Dartmouth, UCLA, San Diego State University and more.
The institute provided the opportunity for the teachers to get an insider’s perspective of the Korean and Vietnam wars from veterans themselves.
When Harmon visited the institute, he had the opportunity to meet Le Ly Hayslip, who the movie “Heaven and Earth” was based on. In addition to talking about her tumultuous upbringing in war-ravaged central Vietnam, she gave away signed copies of her autobiography.
Just a week after touching ground in San Diego, Harmon headed to New Orleans where he was hand-picked as an instructor for the week-long National WWII Museum’s Collection to Classroom Trainer Program. The seminar concentrated on the home front, movies and the influence of World War II.
As a Master Educator, Harmon was tasked with participating in the museum’s training, and providing support to the education team with organization.
Harmon’s drive to join teacher institutes was spurred by an ambition to up his advanced 10th-grade history course to an honors U.S. History class. He wanted to deliver material with precision and detail, so that the experience for his students could be powerfully profound.
Harmon was overjoyed about his invitation to join Team Liberation in 2019 and learn on board the iconic U.S.S. Midway. His ties to the National WWII Museum earned him more invites, such as a fully paid for vacation to Munich, Germany where he could visit various Second World War landmarks.
Come November, the National WWII Museum will launch its new Liberation Pavilion, and they’ve asked Harmon to be a part of it.
These experiences have given Harmon a vast store of historical knowledge, making him qualified to explain WWII and the Cold War in all their intricacies. Coming back to teach now, he’s bringing his knowledge of times gone by with great anticipation — eager to guide youth and build a well-rounded appreciation for history.