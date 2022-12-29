NEW BETHLEHEM – While notoriety beyond the classroom is a given for most teachers, one area educator has become recognizable well beyond the classroom, the school and the community.
About two years ago, Dr. Joe Harmon, a history teacher at Redbank Valley High School, launched his now popular TikTok channel which takes a humorous look at his life as a teacher, husband and father.
Harmon was first introduced to the popular video-sharing app in the early days of the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdown when a friend challenged him to make a “coronavirus safety” video. After posting the first video, and still stuck at home, Harmon said he found himself scrolling through other videos on the app, finding many of them to be very funny.
“I became inspired to use my time at home to brainstorm clever videos for myself,” he said, noting that with 19 years of teaching experience, 25 years of marriage and five kids, he didn’t have to look far for video content. “I have ample experience that inspires most of my videos.”
Although many of his ideas come from real life events in his professional and personal life, often exaggerated for comedic effect, Harmon said others are triggered by a play on words or a funny situation that teachers, parents or spouses could find themselves in, even if he has never experienced it himself. One video, for example, is based on a notion that a principal chooses to walk into a classroom at the exact moment the students seem to be out of control.
“This has never happened to me, but it’s a common ‘teacher trope’ that I knew would resonate with other teachers,” he said.
Harmon continued to create new content through spring 2020, but said that his channel really took off when he started making funny, history-related videos around the television adaptation of “Hamilton,” that summer.
“By fall 2020, I had amassed 10,000 followers,” he said, adding that the milestone achievement allowed him to apply for TikTok’s Creator Fund, which pays content creators a fraction of a cent for every view, comment or share a video garners.
Harmon recalled the success of one video in particular that was based on a real life experience of him unknowingly accepting a piece of dill pickle-flavored prank candy from a student.
“That video gained over 1 million views, which earned my account almost $40,” Harmon said. To date, Harmon has earned more than $2,600, which he used to take he and his wife on an anniversary/birthday trip last fall to Iceland. His popularity has also caught the attention of companies such as T-Mobile which, after following his account, sent Harmon a new iPad to use in class.
In fact, Harmon said that his account has “steadily increased” over the last couple of years, growing to include hundreds of videos and 111,000 followers. He attributed his “moderate success” to originality, relevance and humor. He said, however, that he takes extra care to ensure his videos aren’t mocking, overly sarcastic or belittling. He also stays away from profanity and suggestive material.
“My gauge is always whether I’d be comfortable with it being aired on television for the world to see,” he said, noting that he also discovered that his most successful videos are those to which an audience can relate.
That theory may have proven to be true for Harmon’s most watched TikTok video.
According to Harmon, the video, which accrued more than 14 million views, was created last year in response to a complaint from his teenage daughter about not knowing why she missed a point on an assignment. In his humorous take on the incident, Harmon depicted himself as the teacher, smiling maliciously, taking off a point with no explanation.
“The majority of comments shared how this was ‘evil’ and ‘it had happened to them’ too,” Harmon said. One person, believing that Harmon had actually committed the act, did a duet with the video in which he demanded that Harmon be fired for his actions. “I think the main reason why the video did so well is because it’s an all too common practice.”
While his classroom is the setting for many of his videos, Harmon emphasized that he never uses class time to create a TikTok.
“All filming, editing and posting is done before or after school, or during my lunch,” he said.
Reflecting on his experience with the social media site, Harmon said he enjoys the “creative outlet” that TikTok provides, which allows him to display his humor in another manner.
“If I weren’t a teacher, I would have loved to be an actor; so this gives me a good alternative,” he said, explaining that he also enjoys the connections his videos make with the students. Harmon pointed out that many younger students come to the high school already recognizing him from TikTok.
“There’s an immediate familiarity,” he added. “I’ve had students come up and say, ‘you’re the TikTok teacher!’”