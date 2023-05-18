NEW BETHLEHEM – Each year, seventh grade students in Jane DiGiammarino’s English classes at Redbank Valley High School complete a Time Capsule project to be opened at the end of their senior year.
While hundreds of time capsules have been returned and opened over the years, several remain unclaimed. DiGiammarino, who is retiring at the end of this school year, would like to see the unclaimed capsules returned to their creators.
The following is a list of current or former Redbank Valley High School students with unclaimed time capsules: Cameron Adams, Dakota Adams, Kassie Bashline, Christopher Benson, Mathew Bish, David Bish, Colton Bowser, Stoney Crissman, Cynthia Davis, Carter Dixon, Hailey Duespohl, Stephanie George, Raymond George, Ryker George, Charity Hannold, Dylan Harmon, Braden Harmon, Savannah Harris, Heather Hawk, Ashley Kephart, Lacey Kerr, Caiden Kron, Noah Kunselman, Aydan Martinka, Jason McKinney, Regan Miller, Tyler Mohney, McKenzie Peffer, Trevor Rearick, Sarah Reed, Jocelyn Schrecengost, Caitlin Schulze, Kristopher Shaffer, Jayden Shirey, Joshua G. Smith, Sarah Smith, Madison Stewart, Haley Stewart, Xavier Thompson, Dominic Walker, Asia Walter, Bryce Walter and Makayla Whitling.
Time capsules can be claimed Monday through Friday at the high school.