NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) members will host the annual Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the school.
The event kicks off at noon with a free luncheon for veterans and a guest in the high school’s auxiliary gym.
A program honoring veterans, which is open to the public, will follow at 1 p.m. in the auditorium. Masks must be worn at all times while in the school building.
Veterans interested in attending the luncheon should RSVP through the American Legion, or by calling (814) 275-2424, ext 344.