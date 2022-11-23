NEW BETHLEHEM – More work could be on the way for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority as officials last week discussed two potential grant funding opportunities for water and sewage projects.
“The state has put its American Rescue Plan funds into two programs,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson told authority members at their Nov. 17 meeting of the PA Small Water and Sewer program and the H2O PA program. “I didn’t know if you had any thoughts on which projects you want to consider for funding.”
Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to the department’s website, $40 million has been made available for the PA Small Water and Sewer program, which provides grants for small water, sewer, storm sewer and flood control infrastructure projects between $30,000 and $500,000. More than $205 million has been appropriated to the H2O PA program which offers grants to help with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm water projects between $500,000 and $20 million.
Pointing out that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) previously indicated that it would probably not provide as much funding to sewer projects, Thompson urged RVMA to submit an H2O program application for one of two impending sewer projects — the replacement of a fine screen at the Grant Street Pump Station or the installation of a new pump station at Leasure Run, which was damaged in the July 2019 flood.
“With the competition, I don’t think it makes sense to go after [funding for] multiple projects because they’re probably only going to fund one [project per applicant] out of each program,” Thompson said, suggesting that the authority consider applying for funding for the Grant Street project. “It’s more centrally located, and it’s in Armstrong County so I think it will be a little easier to obtain.”
Thompson also suggested that RVMA consider applying for grant funding through the PA Small Water and Sewer program for the installation of new fire hydrants in South Bethlehem and some water line improvements throughout the service area.
“It makes sense to go after something,” he said, noting that applications for both programs are due Dec. 21 with a $100 application fee.
Board members agreed, and approved a motion to apply for grant funding from both programs.
In other project-related business at last Thursday’s meeting, Thompson provided authority officials with a brief update on the meter replacement project.
After the board approved minor updates, at the request of PENNVEST, to the rate and reimbursement resolutions that we approved last month and required for the project, Thompson said that the closing for the project is now scheduled for Dec. 7.
“If that happens, we’ll have a pre-construction meeting probably the following week,” he said, explaining that the purpose of the meeting will be to discuss when the meters might possibly be in stock and get work crews lined up. “We’ll also need the names and addresses of all customers so postcards can be sent out.”
Also in his report, Thompson said that the new carbon feed system at the water treatment plant is “mostly in, except for a couple small parts we’re waiting for.”
“That system should be operational by the end of the year,” he said, noting that the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has permitted RVMA to do a 60-day pilot study with the carbon feed system to correct an odor issue with the water.
Although it could be installed in just a little over a month, board member Lum Adams pointed out that the authority probably won’t know if the carbon feed system really works until next August, when the water odor is more prevalent due to the heat.
Thompson agreed, suggesting the authority wait until this summer to begin the study.
“It will work to an extent,” he said of the carbon feed system. He explained that while it would be ideal to introduce carbon as soon as water is pulled from the stream, in RVMA’s case, the carbon will be first introduced at the plant. He noted, however, that the carbon will still have time to react before the water is filtered.
“It won’t be 100 percent, but it will be 90 percent better,” Thompson continued of the result of implementing the carbon. “But it should take care of the odors that you have.”
In related matters, the authority board approved payments in the amount of $31,008 to contractor Fred L. Burns Inc. and $9,390 to Wagner Electric & Construction LLC for work completed on the project as of Nov. 8 and 11.
The authority received a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grant, with a 15 percent match totaling $18,318, for the installation of the carbon feed system.