NEW BETHLEHEM – A large water line replacement project could be on the horizon for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority as officials last week discussed possible solutions for aging water lines in New Bethlehem.

The discussion at the authority’s July 21 meeting followed on the heels of three recent breaks in the main water line along Wood Street near Zack’s Restaurant, which took several hours to repair.

