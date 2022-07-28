NEW BETHLEHEM – A large water line replacement project could be on the horizon for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority as officials last week discussed possible solutions for aging water lines in New Bethlehem.
The discussion at the authority’s July 21 meeting followed on the heels of three recent breaks in the main water line along Wood Street near Zack’s Restaurant, which took several hours to repair.
“I want to thank the [RVMA] board members for being there to help with the leaks,” authority board member Rolly Miller said of the July 7 and 13 water line breaks. He also extended gratitude to the New Bethlehem Borough Council, the New Bethlehem Fire Department and the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department for their assistance with repairs and road closures. “Everyone was there, and a lot of time was put in.”
Although the lines were repaired, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said that a more permanent solution would probably be necessary.
“Instead of making repairs to those three locations, initial thoughts were to replace that line and repave it once,” he said. Thompson pointed out, however, that with an estimated cost of around $400,000 to replace the line, he didn’t believe the authority was in the “financial position to be able to do it.”
“That’s a lot of money,” he told the board. “Obviously you don’t have those types of funds sitting around.”
Thompson also said that water plant operator Mike Kundick had concerns that the inadequate pressure and volume from repairing the Wood Street line could force breaks in other locations, especially at Penn Street.
“It’s just going to move the problem away,” he said.
Instead of replacing only the Wood Street line before the roadway is repaved — which Kundick said has to be done before winter — Thompson suggested the authority consider a larger project that would replace all water lines from just above Broad Street, near the trail, up to Washington Street.
“It may be a $5 million or $6 million project...but when you’re done, you have a simplified system...” Thompson said, noting that Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) funding could be available to help with the project. “I’d like to get a rough number of what it’s going to cost, then we can have a consultation meeting with PENNVEST and, if they and DEP are on board, we’ll submit an application.”
If the project is approved, Thompson said RVMA would receive a funding offer in October, and bids could go out in either November or December.
“You’re probably talking early spring to start that work,” he said.
No official action on the matter was taken.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, Thompson said the authority still has not received any bids for the service line portion of the meter replacement project.
“You really need to find a smaller contractor who fits, and we haven’t been able to crack that,” he said, explaining that one company who showed interest in the service lines didn’t have time to solicit the required information for the bid, while other companies “don’t really want to do the work.”
Thompson said, however, that one of the two companies that submitted bids for the meter installation has the capability to freeze service lines to isolate a valve in the event that it could not be closed.
“They’re giving me a price to do that,” he said. “There’s going to be a trade-off cost for freezing the lines, but to me, it’s the way to get it done.”
Thompson said the authority will still have to rebid the service line portion of the project, and, depending on the cost of line freezing, may also have to rebid the meter installation.
“It may be too much of a cost to be able to do a change order for something you don’t have yet because of the way the funding mechanism is,” he said. “We’ll discuss that with PENNVEST and see what they say.