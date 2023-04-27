NEW BETHLEHEM – It was business as usual for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority at last Thursday’s meeting, as board members covered a variety of topics including the need to hire a new employee and an impending state mandate to identify and report lead lines.
Kicking off the new business portion of their brief meeting on April 20, board members unanimously accepted the resignation of part-time RVMA office administrative assistant Alicia Kline, effective May 1.
“We appreciate your time and all you’ve done and given to the authority in keeping the office running,” RVMA chairwoman Lisa Kerle told Kline, who was present at the meeting, noting that Kline was leaving to pursue a new full-time employment opportunity. “We wish you all the best.”
After later adjourning the meeting into an executive session for personnel, Kerle said Friday that the board reconvened and approved to advertise for a full-time administrative assistant for the office.
Kerle said she suggested that the board consider bumping the position from part-time to full-time, not only because of an increase in office work due to changes in required state reporting, but also to move with the demands of the current job market.
“Currently, for the most part, people are looking for full-time positions,” she said. “We want to be able to attract someone who will be a good fit.”
According to the position advertisement posted on the authority’s Facebook page, potential candidates will be required to learn all aspects of RVMA’s billing software, as well as be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word and Excel, and general computer knowledge.
“This position requires collaborating with vendors, working with water and sewage plant operators and attending a monthly RVMA water board meeting,” the advertisement states, adding that potential candidates must also have customer service experience.
Candidates are also required to have a high school diploma or GED and a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.
Resumes and letters of interest — which will be accepted until the position is filled — should be sent to RVMA, 243 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or emailed to office@rvmaonline.com.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson provided an overview of an impending state mandate that public water systems identify and report lead service lines in their systems.
“Any lead or galvanized lines need to be identified on both sides of the curb box,” Thompson explained, adding that the authority should be able to collect a lot of the necessary documentation when the new water meters are installed, as well as with a potential water line replacement project.
“In your case, a lot of the homes are older and fall into the lead or galvanized line period,” he cautioned. “Unfortunately, you’re not a community that isn’t going to have anything to worry about.”
Thompson pointed out, however, that federal funding to remove lead service lines will be available for the next four or five years, and if a large number of lead lines are detected in RVMA’s system, the authority could apply for funding from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to replace those lines.
“Most likely we would get grant money to replace those lines,” he said.
Other Business
• Authority member Lum Adams reported that a water line break near Penn and Locust streets in New Bethlehem was repaired on April 12.
“We’ve dug up that line about four times,” he said of the 100-year-old line that runs up Penn Street from the Keck Avenue bridge. “They think they have it fixed this time.”
• At the request of the Clarion County Planning Department, RVMA officials consented to relieve minimum setback distances in relation to the proximity of a county-owned communication tower to the authority’s water tank on Cottage Hill.