NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Municipal Authority’s meter replacement continues to move forward, as officials last week took necessary action to close on the authority’s grant/loan from the state to fund the project.
At their meeting on Oct. 20, authority members approved three resolutions in order for RVMA to accept impending funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) for the meter replacement project.
“In order to accept the funding offer, the authority needs to provide PENNVEST with settlement data to satisfy their needs,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson explained after the meeting of the need for the resolutions, noting that once PENNVEST reviews the authority’s information, the offer will close and the project funds will be officially available to RVMA.
“These are PENNVEST’s standard resolutions,” Thompson told authority officials.
According to Thompson, the first resolution is a Resolution to Borrow, which gives approval for the authority accept $774,631 from PENNVEST in grant funding and to borrow $56,369 in the form of a loan.
The second resolution approved by the authority was a Reimbursement Resolution, stating that RVMA will reimburse PENNVEST for the borrowed $56,000 over a 20-year period.
The final resolution, Thompson said, signifies that the authority will “charge, maintain and collect reasonable water usage charges for the life of the loan.”
“It is anticipated that the authority will have a 1 percent increase in October 2023 to cover the project costs,” Thompson explained after the meeting.
All three motions passed unanimously. The PENNVEST closing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Thompson also reported that LB Water, the company who will supply the new meters, recently provided an updated quote of $332,428 for the Sensus meters.
“It’s about $10,000 more than the original estimate,” Thompson said on Wednesday, noting that the updated quote includes the addition of some meter pits.
While no exact date is known, Thompson said he hopes the meters will be in stock by the end of the year.
Other Business
• New Bethlehem VFW officials were at the meeting to propose plans to construct a bar area addition on their Broad Street location.
Authority officials said their only concern is whether the project would impact a sanitary sewer line in the area. The VFW is going to ask RVMA wastewater treatment plant operator Rory Moore to locate the line.
• Water treatment plant operator Mike Kundick reported that water has not yet been shut off in two locations at the site of the proposed University Korner gas station in New Bethlehem.
“We’re running out of time; winter is coming,” Kundick said, noting that if the water at the former McCauley’s service station and the adjacent rental house is not shut off soon, the pipes could freeze and burst when cold weather hits.
Authority members said they would check with the new property owners to see if they plan to begin work at the site before winter, or if the authority should move forward with locating the lines and shutting off the water.