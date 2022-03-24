NEW BETHLEHEM – With some of the authority’s loans set to sunset in the near future, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority officials said last week that it may be time to restructure the surcharges put in place to pay off the debts for a more “uniformed” use.
During the March 17 authority board meeting, RVMA office manager Debbie VanGorder reported that South Bethlehem’s loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) will be paid in full in June.
“We only have three more payments on that,” she said, noting also that Cottage Hill’s PENNVEST loan is set to mature in October 2025.
According to RVMA officials, customers in all three authority municipalities have been paying surcharges since the early 2000s to pay off PENNVEST loans acquired by their individual municipality. Currently, customers in New Bethlehem are charged an $11 per month surcharge for the 2004 north of Broad Street sewer project, South Bethlehem customers pay $7 per month for the 2002 sewer replacement project and customers in Cottage Hill are paying a monthly charge of $32.50 for the 2006 water system design and construction project.
With some of those loans set to sunset in the near future, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson suggested last week that now may be the time for authority officials to consider moving away from individual municipality surcharges and implementing a uniformed rate across the board that would go into one account to fund needed repairs system-wide.
“We’ve talked about this before...you really need to go toward a uniformed system with a uniformed rate,” Thompson said, urging officials to look at the authority as “one big system” in which all member municipalities share the responsibility for all system repairs and upgrades, especially water and sewer line replacement. “If you have all the customers dealing with it and you know that [at some point] everything is going to need replaced again, it eventually works out.”
Thompson pointed out after the meeting that while historically the surcharges have always been separate, it makes it hard to separate labor and material costs per municipality for all of the repairs that occur.
“The benefit is that each community’s rate would be less by spreading the cost over all the authority’s customers,” he said of a uniformed surcharge. “The authority doesn’t have a large emergency fund to assist with paying for repairs.”
The downside, he said, would be the potential for skyrocketing costs to repay short-term loans if extensive repairs or replacements were to be needed in a particular community.
RVMA board member Rollie Miller agreed with Thompson, noting that, once the loans are paid, he would like to see a universal surcharge go into effect for all authority customers to be used specifically for system repairs.
“That way, we’re not sitting here saying where is this break or where is that break,” he said. “We can just take the money and fix it.”
RVMA board member Steve Greenawalt said he could see a uniform rate becoming an issue when one municipality that has been paying solely on a project, such as line replacement, is expected to help pay for a similar project in another municipality.
“[Those customers] are going to say, ‘we’ve paid all this time to get our lines, so why should we have to pay now?’” he said.
Explaining that RVMA’s bylaws would have to be updated to include a uniform surcharge, Thompson said the process would be much smoother if all three member municipalities would agree to the change.
“It would be best if all three would just say this is what we want to do because...we understand that things are going to be replaced as needed and everybody’s going to pay for it,” he said.
No official action was taken on the matter.
RVMA Provides Water to Hawthorn Area
Also at last Thursday’s meeting, authority officials also provided an update on RVMA’s efforts to provide water to customers of the Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority (HRRMA) after its plant was damaged over a month ago.
“For about five weeks, we have been producing water to Hawthorn 100 percent,” RVMA board member Lum Adams said, explaining that HRRMA has been paying RVMA’s bulk rate for the water, as per a signed contract between the two authorities for providing water in emergency situations.
While Adams noted that RVMA doesn’t mind helping out HRRMA in a pinch, he said that the emergency connection between the two authorities was set up as a short-term resolution and not a long-term solution.
“The emergency connection was made for an emergency, like if something broke down for a week or so,” Adams said. He pointed out that when RVMA’s water plant was built in 2009, officials at the time wanted representatives from the neighboring communities to join in. “We tried to get those outlying areas to go with us, and they wouldn’t. They wanted their own [plant].”
On Tuesday, HRRMA chairman Dave Thomas explained that HRRMA’s water plant sustained disabling damage when the ice went out on Red Bank Creek over a month ago.
“It filled up our intake pit completely,” he said. “We had splices on our pumps and it shorted both of them.”
After some delays in getting the necessary parts for the pumps, Thomas said that one pump was fixed on Monday with work on the second taking place on Tuesday.
He said he expected that everything should be back up and running within a day or so.
In other business at the March 17 RVMA meeting, board members held their reorganizational meeting for 2022.
After the first vote for chairman ended in a tie between incumbent Allen Dawson and Lisa Kerle, a second round of voting re-elected Dawson to his post, with Kerle elected to serve as vice chairwoman, a position previously held by Adams.
Additionally, Gordon Barrows was reelected to serve as the board’s secretary/treasurer.