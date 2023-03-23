NEW BETHLEHEM – Authority finances and water line projects topped the agenda last week of Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RVMA) officials.
Looking ahead to next year’s budget, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson of Gannett Fleming presented authority members with preliminary figures based on data from RVMA’s last three audited years.
“Those are good numbers to work with,” Thompson said of the data, noting, however that actual figures from 2022 will also play a big role in preparing next year’s budget. “You can certainly see the trends and variations.”
Although still early in the process, Thompson said a concerning element in the budget appears to be the amount of money the authority collects in surcharges from customers with late water and sewage bills.
“One key item that is alarming is that the income for surcharges for water and sewage are very high,” he said, noting after the meeting that the money RVMA collects from surcharges is “a lot higher” than what most authorities receive.
While Thompson explained that the surcharge figures have remained pretty consistent over the years, he said counting on that revenue is still a risk, although relatively small.
“In a perfect world, if everybody decided to pay their bills [on time], you would be out a lot of money,” he explained, adding after the meeting that the authority collects between $85,000 and $90,000 in surcharges per year for water and sewage combined. “It’s tough to use that number, but it’s been so consistent over the years that there’s less risk.”
“I just wanted them to understand that a big part of their revenue source is the surcharges,” Thompson continued on Tuesday.
In other budgetary matters, Thompson also cautioned board members that they should anticipate increases in electricity and chemicals for the upcoming year, and urged them to also keep in mind possible maintenance costs for both water and waste water treatment systems that will likely not be grant funded.
“It’s more or less out of their control, but something they have to think about when doing a budget,” Thompson said Tuesday of maintenance costs.
During the meeting, RVMA board member the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows asked Thompson if there were ways the authority could cut expenses — especially with regard to chemicals for the water and waste water treatment plant — before having to consider increasing revenue.
“As we’ve done in the past, it’s our financial responsibility to make sure we’re acting fiscally responsible for our customers,” Barrows said.
Thompson explained that while RVMA could look at other vendors, reducing the quality for cheaper chemicals could have a negative impact on both systems.
He added that the key to cost savings is continuing to upgrade equipment in both systems, including pump stations, meters and more.
“You have to keep up with technology,” he said.
RVMA chairwoman Lisa Kerle said that the budget numbers are still preliminary, and that budgetary actions typically take place in April or May.
“At least this will give us a start so we know how to move forward,” she said.
Also during the March 16 meeting, Thompson announced that RVMA is expecting to receive $500,000 from a federal legislative initiative grant through Sen. Bob Casey’s office for water plant and water line improvements.
According to the project description, the project includes the replacement of “waterlines and tube settlers in the water treatment plant in New Bethlehem Borough, which will reduce water loss and bring the water system into compliance with state requirements.”
Thompson pointed out that the grant could go towards the replacement of a 10-inch line that runs from the water treatment plant to the storage tank at the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
“It does need to be replaced,” Thompson said Tuesday of the line. “[RVMA] replaced part of it around 2002, but the remaining portions need replaced.”
The federal grant requires a 20 percent match, but Thompson said the authority could use grant funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), for which the authority has applied, toward that match.
Thompson said that RVMA could be able to utilize the $500,000 grant as early as this summer.
Other Business
• Authority officials approved to purchase two desktop computers with full service from TechReady Professionals, which provided the lowest of three quotes, at a total cost of $2,299.96.
• Approval was also given to two reimbursement requisitions. The first was in the amount of $103,000 for the carbon feed system grant, and the second was in the amount of $22,561 for the PENNVEST meter replacement project.
• Thompson reported that LB Water has 360 of the authority’s new meters in stock, but not the remote readers that go with them.
He also said there was a supply shortage of the brass parts needed for the meter pits.
“The cost for materials won’t change because you have an order for those materials,” Thompson said.