NEW BETHLEHEM – Following two recent inspections with regard to its water and sewer operations, everything seems to be status quo for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
Kicking off his report at last Thursday’s meeting, RVMA water plant operator Mike Kundick said six representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) were recently on-site to conduct a routine inspection at the water plant.
“It actually didn’t turn out too bad,” Kundick said of the three-day inspection, pointing out that while it wasn’t perfect, the results came back a lot better than a lot of other systems.
“Their big thing was some outdated equipment,” he said, pointing especially to the plant’s chlorine analyzer and turbidity meters, both of which are required by the state. “We’re getting to that point at the plant. It’s eight years old, so everything is going to need to be upgraded.”
Authority engineer Tom Thompson agreed with Kundick’s assessment of the DEP inspection, noting that a meeting will be scheduled with the state agency in the near future to go over and summarize the inspection’s findings.
“We’ll go through those items and determine what you are required to do versus what is a recommendation,” he said, explaining that the authority is already in the process of remedying some of DEP’s concerns — such as a water loss of more than 15 percent, which should be resolved with the installation of the new water meters or the water line improvement project. He also said RVMA will need a permit from DEP to update the chlorine analyzer at the plant.
Thompson said more information should be available by the authority’s next meeting.
“One of the items is already corrected and another is soon to be corrected,” Thompson said. “You didn’t have anything from an operational standpoint that rose a red flag, which is good.”
The topic of inspections resurfaced later in the meeting as sewer plant operator Rory Moore reported on his latest round of grease trap inspections in New Bethlehem.
“I was kind of surprised, but they were in pretty good shape,” Moore said of the grease traps utilized by the town’s business district, adding that there were only a couple of traps that he classified as being in “fair” shape.
In an effort to encourage business owners to consistently maintain their grease traps, Moore said he likes to give them a vague idea of when an inspection could take place.
“I try to be fair with it and let them know well in advance,” he said. “I want to make them keep up with this stuff without me saying a word.”
For some business owners who were still having trouble with grease in their traps, Moore said he recommended that they purchase some of the degreaser the authority uses in the lines.
“It would help both them and us,” Moore said. He explained that although the degreaser would initially be an added expense for the business owner, it would keep them quite a while. “I had one business say they might be interested in that.”
In fact, Moore said he has been using a lot more of the degreaser in the authority’s sewer lines, which seems to be paying off.
“Everything has been doing pretty well,” he said, noting that RVMA hasn’t had to bring in anyone recently to jet out any clogged lines. “I’ve been trying to keep an eye on it.”
“Overall, the sewer plant is running well,” he added.
Other Business
• After learning that New Bethlehem Borough hired Insight Pipe Contracting of Harmony for the camera inspection and cleaning of a clogged storm sewer line, RVMA officials agreed to share some of the expense with the borough at a pro-rated cost to check on the condition of the lines in some of the authority’s problem areas, especially part of the line running from the car wash to Uni-Mart.
“I think pro-rating it is the most fair way to do it,” RVMA chairwoman Lisa Kerle said, pointing out that Insight could end up working for the borough for most of the eight-hour day. “We won’t know until they’re here.”
• Authority members approved a first payment of $137,860 to LB Water Services for the new water meters. Approval was also given to a PENNVEST requisition in the amount of $160,553 for the initial meter payment and engineering costs.
In providing an update on the meter replacement project, Thompson said that while the meters are now in stock, the radio heads to go with them are still currently unavailable.
“They can’t really start installing the meters until they have those,” he said of the radio heads, adding that LB Water is expecting to receive around 100 radio heads per month beginning in September.
Thompson said he anticipates enough radio heads will be available to begin installing the new meters this winter. He also said that the brass parts for the new meter pits are currently not available.
“Those are about six months away, so ideally, we’ll be able to do those in the spring,” he said of meter pit installation.