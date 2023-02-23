NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Municipal Authority held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday evening in New Bethlehem. The public portion of the meeting was bookended by two executive sessions.
A family from the upper portion of Lafayette opened the meeting, voicing their concerns about an ongoing sewer problem at their property.
Marylyn Klingensmith said, “The sewer service has not been hooked up since at least 1998. We just moved into the property and have had noting but problems and expensive repairs since.”
The Klingensmiths are seeking reimbursement for expensive repairs they had to make, and for months of municipal charges for a service they have not been able to use. They also have photos documenting the problem.
After a brief discussion, RVMA officials and authority engineer Tom Thompson were not sure of the proper course of action, promising to get back to the Klingensmiths once the matter has been investigated.
Continuing upgrades on the RVMA water system was also up for discussion. Mike Kundick, system supervisor, said that other than fixing a few leaks within the system recently, not much has changed.
Thompson said that funding for the RVMA water meter replacement project would come in part from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, a state agency which disperses partial financial support for highway, water and sewage projects to municipalities.
While the planning and approval process is underway, Kundick said that he is taking classes related to the replacement project.
Other Business
• RVMA president Lisa Kerle announced that South Bethlehem Borough’s longtime representative, Allen Dawson, had tendered his resignation. Jamie Travis has been approved to fill the empty seat.
• Andrew Menchyk, RVMA solicitor, said that an encroachment agreement with the VFW club in New Bethlehem is in the works. A proposed rear seating deck at the fraternal club would interfere with emergency access to RVMA’s water and sewer lines behind the Broad Street property. RVMA and the VFW are working on a solution that would allow authority crews to move or remove sections of the deck if emergency access is required.
• The owners of Skinner’s Gumtown Garage along Broad Street in New Bethlehem expressed concern about stonework falling from a retaining wall into nearby Leasure Run. Thompson said that the problem is not the purview of RVMA, but that New Bethlehem Borough might be able to address the situation. Gordon Barrows, who serves on both the RVMA board and as borough mayor, said that he would relay the message.
• Equipment replacement and upgrades inside the RVMA office was introduced by Barrows, who said that some of the computers are “ancient,” dating back as far as 2011. New videoconferencing capabilities would make it easier for personnel to attend continuing-education classes onsite, while security cameras inside the office are also advisable. The project will need to be bid out, but Kerle said that she will have price quotes available for the March meeting.