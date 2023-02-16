CLARION – Clarion County officials earlier this week shed light on the importance of locating underground utility lines before starting a digging project.
During their Feb. 14 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously proclaimed April as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month” in Clarion County, urging county residents to call the utility notification center before digging.
“When contacting 811, at least three business days before digging, a homeowner or contractor is connected to a unique service that notifies the appropriate underground utility operators in the municipality in which the work will be performed,” the proclamation signed by all three commissioners states.
According to the proclamation, upon receiving a notification from Pennsylvania 811, facility owners and operators visit the work site to mark the approximate location of their underground utility lines with flags or paint to establish an 18-inch tolerance zone of the outside wall or edge of their line or facility.
“By notifying 811 of their intent to dig, the homeowner or contractor is knowingly helping to protect the underground utilities themselves, the work crew and their neighbors from any unsafe digging practices within their community.”
In fact, the proclamation continues, Pennsylvania 811 received more than 1 million excavation notifications in 2022 and transmitted approximately 6.8 million notifications to their member facility owners and operators, allowing utility and construction crews to provide vital underground services and repair infrastructure in communities throughout the commonwealth.
Noting the importance of locating lines before digging, Tharan said that homeowners can not only be putting themselves in danger, but can be held liable if an unmarked public utility line is damaged.
“If you don’t call, you have to pay all the expenses to repair that line,” he said, noting that some utility lines could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair. “That’s why you call before you dig.”
For more information on safe digging, visit the Pennsylvania 811 website at www.pa1call.org.
Reassessment Update
In his latest report, Mike Russell, on-site manager for Vision Government Solutions, said that reassessment data collectors are currently working in Sligo, New Bethlehem, Shippenville and Knox boroughs.
“I project that we’ll be done with Sligo, Shippenville and Knox by the end of the week,” Russell said Tuesday morning, adding that crews will then move entirely into New Bethlehem. “I still have all the boroughs ready to go just in case of bad weather.”
He also reported that training for commercial data collection is scheduled to begin on Feb. 23.
“We’ll start that in Clarion Borough,” he said, pointing out that Vision Government Solutions is again hiring additional data collectors.
According to Russell, there are currently 8,025 residential improved parcels fully measured out of the countywide total of 18,808.
“We’re plugging right along,” he said.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a four-year lease of a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse from Redbank Chevrolet to be used as a transport vehicle for the Clarion County Jail.
Utilizing a COSTARS contract, the cost of the lease will be $10,030 per year, which will be paid out of the jail’s commissary fund.
• Approval was also given to accept a 2023 Ford Transit vehicle from Rohrer Bus Sales through PennDOT at a cost of $99,339, which is covered by the state.
• Program extension requests were granted to the following 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects: Rimersburg Borough Community Building improvements, Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority Chestnut Street water line replacement, Clarion County administration funds, Clarion Borough South Sixth Avenue reconstruction project and Foxburg Borough Main Street catch basins.
• County officials accepted bids on two vacant lots in Toby Township from the county’s repository list. One bid was in the amount of $1,052.64 for a .24-acre lot, while the second bid was $150 for a .20-acre lot.
• A letter of support was approved for Farmington Township’s petition to the Court of Common Pleas to apply Act 135 to blighted properties in Leeper.