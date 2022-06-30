CURLLSVILLE – A benefit sale to help a missionary cause in Costa Rica that protects children from human trafficking will be held between New Bethlehem and Rimersburg from July 7-9.
Members of Grace Community Church in Curllsville have collected numerous items for the sale, which will benefit the group’s missionary in Costa Rica who has procured a home for children, but is in desperate need of funds to buy cribs and supplies for the children.
The sale will be held at 65 Smithland Road, New Bethlehem, just off Route 861. Signs will be posted.
The sale will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 7; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.