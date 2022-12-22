Dear Santa,
Hi!! I’m very excited for you to come this year! My name is Easton and I’m 4 years old. I would really love a Bluey house, a Bluey garbage truck, and Ryan’s World toys!
I’ve tried my best to be good all year but you know how that goes! Please don’t forget my little sister Sadie!
I will leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
— Easton, Age 4
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Sadie and I’m 1 year old. I would like Minnie Mouse toys, Little People house and accessories. Also a kitchen set! I love baby dolls too. I’ve been good this year.
I will leave you milk and cookies if I don’t eat them hehe.
Please don’t forget my big brother Easton also!
— Sadie, Age 1