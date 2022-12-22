NEW BETHLEHEM – Debbie Doverspike’s first grade class at New Bethlehem Elementary School have been busy writing letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a Fusion Joyed doll and a computer that really clicks. I would like my sister to get a JoJo Seawall doll. I will leave you milk and cookies for you. I have been a really good girl.
— Izzy B.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have an Iphone and a headset for my Xbox. I would like my mom to get a new purse. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy.
— Kaine D.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a normal sized car and an ice cream truck. I would like my mom to get a sports car. I will leave apples and carrots for your reindeer. I have been a really good boy.
— Aaron G.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a Nintendo Switch and Maddin 23. I would like my poppy to get a sling for his 280. I will leave apples and carrots for your reindeer. I have been a really good boy.
— Kyler B.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have my kitten’s sister and a little school house. I would like my sister to get a cat like my baby kitten. I will leave cream cupcakes, cookies, milk and carrots for you and your reindeer. I have been a really good girl.
— Cora S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a toy truck and a toy car. I would like my mom to get a necklace. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy.
— Jeicob L.P.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a LOL doll and a Barbie doll. I would like my friend to get a toy doll. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl.
— Mia S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a toy ship and a toy Titanic ship. I would like my mom to get a flower. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy.
— Nolan R.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a LOL doll and a Barbie doll. I would like my mom to get black boots. I will leave carrots and apples for your reindeer. I have been a really good girl.
— Sadie J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a drill and a kit with bits. I would like my mom to get a rocky ornament. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy.
— Evan S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a Nintendo Switch and a Luigi’s Mansion 3. I would like my sister to get a Minecraft game card. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy.
— Aaron J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a PS5 and Fnaf Monty buildable. I would like my dad to get a Viking controller. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good boy.
— Jon D.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a LOL doll and a Barbie doll. I would like my sister to get a Koala toy. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl.
— Becca-Lee P.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have my dad stay home and an artic fox. I would like my sister to get a gymnastic bar. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl.
— Kylee H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a doll and a toy puppy. I would like my mom to get a watch. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I have been a really good girl.
— Lexi K.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you brought me last year. I hope you and your elves are doing well, and the reindeer too. I have been thinking, and this year I would like to have a remote control sports car and a toy reindeer. I would like my sister to get an elephant toy. I have been a really good boy.
— Canaan O.