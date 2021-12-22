SLIGO – Students in Ms. Grejda’s second grade class at Sligo Elementary School have prepared the following letters for Santa:
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Dakota. I am 7 years old. I live in Sligo. This year, I have been really great. I would really like it if you could bring me an Xbox 5, an iPhone and a new remote control. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jaxen. I am 8 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been kind of good. I would really like it if you could bring me Xbox One, Madden 21 and Fortnite. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Violet. I am 7 years old. I live in a house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me LOL dolls, Pokémon cards and new games. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Mason. I am 7 years old. I live in a blue house. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokémon cards and a game for my Nintendo Switch. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Austin. I am 8 years old. I live in America. This year, I have been really mad. I would really like it if you could bring me 500 ultra-rare vmax Pokémon and a RC car Xmax. Also, could you bring me 100 vmax combos? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Elizabeth. I am 8 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Minnie Mouse backpack and a husky puppy. I also want a Minnie Mouse Doll. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Conner. I am 8 years old. I live in a house. This year, I have been kind of nice. I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone, 1,000 vbucks and also money. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Bryce. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokémon cards, a basketball court and PS5. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Meyah. I am 8 years old. I live in a house with my family. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me rainbow nail polish and lots of chocolate. Can you also bring my friends chocolate? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Max. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me jumbo Pokémon cards and a gx Pokémon card. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kaylee. I am 8 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me squishmello and a slime kit. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kennidy. I am 8 years old. I live in Sligo. This year, I have been kind of nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Bernedoodle puppy! Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Avonlea. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone, vr headset and a baby alive. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Madylhen. I am 7 years old. I live in Sligo. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone, a squishy and a Barbie. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Isaac. I am 7 years old. I live in Sligo. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokémon cards, an Xbox and Xbox games. I also want an iPhone and more Pokémon cards. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Bradie. I am 8 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me lots of Pokémon cards and a phone case. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Trevor. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me Pokémon cards. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jaxon. I am 8 years old. I live with my family. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a cute brown puppy. I also want robot toys, outfits for the puppy and toys for the puppy to play with. Can you bring lots of Pokémon cards? Thank you and Merry Christmas!