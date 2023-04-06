PORTER TWP. – John Sayers, a resident of Porter Township, has announced his candidacy for the Redbank Valley School Board of Education.
Sayers is a graduate of Clarion-Limestone School District. Throughout his working career, he worked as a carpet installer, and as a furniture delivery man for RMS Furniture. Sayers also held several positions over 32 years at Owens Illinois Glass Factory in Clarion. During his time at Owens, he acted as a union officer for the employees of the local 246.
After leaving Owens as a maintenance journeyman after the plant closure in 2010, Sayers began working at Redbank Valley School District as the maintenance supervisor. He served in this position for nine years and retired from Redbank Valley in 2019.
Sayers has also been involved in the district and community over the years, serving as the Redbank Valley girls’ softball coach for 21 years. He is a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant where he currently serves on the board of trustees. He currently resides in Leatherwood with his wife, Barb.
“I feel that my previous experience as a union leader, the maintenance supervisor within the district, as well as my connection with the student body coaching, uniquely qualifies me for a position on the school board,” Sayers said. “Redbank Valley and its future are very important to me as I’ve raised two children who went through the district and graduated with a quality education. I’d like to see the current student body, including two of my own grandchildren, be afforded the same opportunities.
“I have a commitment to family values based on traditional Christian beliefs. I see this as an opportunity to serve my community and school district. It would be my goal to work with other board members to prioritize the education of the students while also considering the local taxpayers’ wallets. A high caliber education for the students is of the utmost importance, while also supporting the administration and teachers of the school district. I also want to be respectful of parents’ opinions and their ability to have a voice.”
Sayers said he “will always try to be open minded and fair, and look forward to serving the Redbank Valley School District.”
The candidate will be listed first on the Republican ballot for those in Region 2, with his name appearing as R. John Sayers.