NEW BETHLEHEM – Seniors and graduates of Redbank Valley High School are eligible to apply for the Alpha Lillstrom Cheng Democratic Process Engagement Scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year.
Alpha Lillstrom Cheng JD, MA is from the New Bethlehem area and a 1993 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. She dedicated her career to public service and empowering Americans to participate in elections as well as the legislative and regulatory processes.
As rural America is often overlooked by political candidates and party platforms, this scholarship is intended to provide financial support to Redbank Valley High School graduates who are interested in giving back to their community and country through the democratic process.
The nonrenewable scholarship is available to both high school students and adult students. Student must be a graduating senior or have previously graduated from Redbank Valley High School, and be accepted for admission to a four-year college or university to study Anthropology, Sociology, Public Policy, Political Science or Law. Applications must have participated in school and community activities, and run for a student government position (no matter if won or lost) or secured an internship with a state or federal legislator or run for an elective office position in local or state government. Applicants should have an employment or volunteer history.
All applicants must complete the online scholarship application, including a response to the following essay question (write a one-page essay on two of the three questions listed): What has inspired you to work in government? What do you hope your contributions will change or improve? What was the first election you paid attention to? What was the first election you got involved in and what did you do?
Applications must be submitted online at www.servingtheheart.org by Feb. 15. For more information, contact the Armstrong County Community Foundation at (724) 548-5897.