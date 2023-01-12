KITTANNING – The Alpha Lillstrom Cheng Democratic Process Engagement Scholarship Fund is available to Redbank Valley High School seniors and adult students through the Armstrong County Community Foundation.
Alpha Lillstrom Cheng is from the New Bethlehem area and a 1993 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. She has dedicated her career to public service and empowering Americans to participate in elections as well as the legislative and regulatory processes.
This scholarship is intended to provide financial support to Redbank Valley High School graduates who are interested in giving back to their community and country through the democratic process.
The applicant must:
- Be a graduating senior or have previously graduated from Redbank Valley High School.
- Be accepted for admission to a four-year college or university.
- Be studying anthropology, sociology, public policy, political science or law.
- Have participated in school or community activities.
- Have run for a student government position (no matter if won or lost) or secured an internship with a state or federal legislator or run for an elective office position in local or state government.
- Have employment or volunteer history.
For more details and application information, visit www.servingtheheart.org/scholarships/available-scholarships.html.