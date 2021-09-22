RIMERSBURG – A multi-million dollar improvement project for Union schools has been proposed, but school board members said last week that they need more information before even considering the much-needed work.
“This is a lot to look at,” board president Brenda Brinker summed up after superintendent Dr. John Kimmel and Union’s maintenance director Mark Brown offered their priority list of 13 possible projects spanning both Union High School and Sligo Elementary School.
A report developed for the district identifies 13 needed improvements at the two schools, ranging in cost from a mere $1,800 to $7 million. The information was presented during a special school board meeting on Sept. 16.
All added up, the 13 projects are estimated to cost around $13.4 million, while at the same time offering back more than $2.6 million in energy cost savings over 20 years.
The biggest ticket items on the list are complete HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) overhauls at the high school to the tune of $7,208,944, and at the elementary for $2,498,108.
Ranking third in terms of price is a window replacement project at the high school, estimated to cost $1,316,347.
Other listed projects include: high school water main replacements at $739,165; a student and staff restroom project at Sligo Elementary at $331,696; window replacement at Sligo at $296,858; switchgear upgrades and panel board replacements at the high school at $221,153; electrical system replacements and power quality study at Sligo at $200,103; generator replacement at the elementary at $187,847 for a 200 kilowatt unit or $114,172 for a 40 kilowatt unit; fire alarm upgrades at Sligo at $160,669; lighting upgrades at the high school at $133,286; and exterior lighting upgrades at Sligo at $1,859.
Kimmel said that he would put the high school and elementary school HVAC projects at the top of the priority list, with electrical updates and the fire alarm project at Sligo coming in third and fourth.
Brown said his list of priorities was similar; however, he felt the firm alrm system at Sligo should get first priority.
He also pointed out that regardless of what is decided on the list of big projects, a hot water storage tank connected to the boiler at the high school is now leaking and needs to be replaced.
Board member Brade Guntrum questioned if air conditioning is needed at the schools, when they have survived all this time without cooling.
Brinker defended the air conditioning proposal, saying that the schools are getting hit more and more with hot temperatures at the start and ends of the school years, and that the classrooms on the second floor of the high school are especially sweltering.
“If we want the kids to come in and learn, we need this,” she said, pointing out that the schools have to be closed up at night, which does not allow for cooler air to move through. “It’s not comfortable.”
The high school boiler is also “on its last legs,” Brinker said. Brown added that the boiler was “very inefficient,” and that the leaking storage tank was the big issue right now.
Board member Steve Wiencek said that the district not only needed to prioritize the projects that would lead to the largest savings in energy costs, but that nothing could be done until more information is presented about what the district can actually afford.
“You need to find a way to fund it,” he said, adding that if the district did everything, it would add up to about a half-million dollars in annual debt, which Union cannot offset by raising taxes. “You’re not going to pay for all of it.”
Wiencek also said that much of the work should have been addressed before now, and that the board needs to budget for yearly maintenance projects.
“When you put it off, you run into things like this,” he said.
Kimmel addressed concerns about a possible project timeline by stating that if work is to take place next summer, the board would need to make a decision sometime between October and December. He said the projects could be done in stages over three years.
“Eventually, everything on this list will need to be replaced,” he said.
Board member John Creese said that the board may not be able to make a decision very soon, especially if the district’s budget is hit by parents choosing to send their children to cyber schools due to the state’s mask mandate.
“I have a feeling our budget is not going to be good,” he said.
Guntrum argued that the board couldn’t make a decision without more concrete numbers, while Brinker said that the numbers couldn’t be calculated without knowing what the district planned to do.
It was agreed that additional information would be needed before the board’s work session meeting in October.
Other Business
• In a spilt vote, the board agreed to compensate bus contractors at 78 percent of their normal daily rate for each day that the district goes to remote instruction this school year.
• The board approved a cooperative agreement with Mount Aloysius College to provide college-level courses for Union students. Students can take courses at the cost of $65 per credit.
• Courtney Gross was hired as a special education teacher effective Sept. 27.
• Permission was granted for the Travel Club to host a vendor and craft show at the school on Saturday, Dec. 4.
• Motions to approve Amber Socha and Kelly Fabiszewski as cheerleading volunteers failed due to the lack of a second.