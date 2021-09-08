KNOX – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) and Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC) partnered with local youth and Eagle Scout candidate Chandler Fescenmyer to provide a drug trends presentation, Narcan distribution drive through and medication take-back event at the Knox Horsethief Festival.
Fescenmyer organized this event as part of a service project to earn his Eagle Scout rank within Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America). AICDAC and CDFC recognized Fescenmyer for the positive impact his Eagle Scout service project had on his community by bringing awareness to and reducing the stigma of substance use disorders.
At the Narcan Distribution Drive Through Event, Narcan was given to participants along with a brief training on how to use the medication. Providing Narcan to the community provides a way to prevent overdose deaths. Narcan is a medication that temporarily stops the effects of opioids. Individuals can obtain a free Narcan kit from AICDAC at any time. For more information about getting a free Narcan kit, visit www.aicdac.org or call (814) 226-6350.
Members of the AICDAC Prevention team and a law enforcement officer also collected expired and unwanted medication during this event. Drug Take-Back events provide community members the opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medication and helps prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. The Clarion County Sherriff’s Department provided a law enforcement officer for this event.
New members are being sought for the Clarion Drug Free Coalition, which meets on the fourth Friday of every month via Zoom. Email jdolby@aicdac.org for more information.