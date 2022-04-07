NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host its monthly meeting on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at the History Center in New Bethlehem.
A presentation on the Sears Home Building Kits will be given by Don Shilling, local historian and member of the society. Shilling has identified many of the Sears homes in the New Bethlehem area. He will give an overview of the history of the homes and show some of the homes that still stand today.
Sears is estimated to have sold 70,000 of their home building kits from 1908-1940, and it is currently estimated that about 70 percent of the original Sears homes built from those kits are still standing today.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225.