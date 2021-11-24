SLIGO – Turkey writing’s from Ms. Grejda’s second grade class at Sligo Elementary School offer advice to local cooks.
First, get a turkey. Next, cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 3 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
— Bryce Stewart
First, take it out of the packet and put it on the sheet. Next, put it in the oven. Then, turn the oven on. Cook at 500 degrees for 12 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
— Kennidy Belloit
First, put it in the oven. Next, turn it on. Then, cook it. Cook at 25 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with mash potatoes and pie.
— Violet Berendt
First, you pluck it. Next, cook it. Then, put spice on it. Cook at 120 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with mash potatoes and gravy.
— Austin Traister
First, put it in the oven. Next, turn the oven on. Then, take the turkey out. Cook at 920 degrees for 200 minutes. Serve with lots of stuffing.
— Dakota Burk
First, grease the turkey. Next, cut it up. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 200 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with ice cream.
— Meyah Bradley
First, I will put it in the oven. Next, season the turkey. Then, I will put in on a plate. Cook at 50 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with ketchup and a fork.
— Avonlea Meeker
First, buy the turkey. Next, go home. Then, cook it. Cook at 100 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with a knife and a fork, with pumpkin pie.
— Elizabeth Austin
First, put it in the oven. Next, warm it up. Then, season the turkey. Cook at 700 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
— Isaac Shaffer
First, put the turkey on a plate. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cook it. Cook at 95 degrees for 88 minutes. Serve with donuts.
— Mason Coradi
First, grease the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, turn the oven on. Cook at 100 degrees for 1 minute. Serve with mashed potatoes.
— Madylhen Schreckengost
First, thaw the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, check if it was done. Cook at 500 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
— Trevor Elliott
First, grease the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, turn it on. Cook at 70 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with mash potatoes.
— Jaxen Boltz
First, thaw a turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, check on it , so it’s not burnt. Cook at 500 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with stuffing and potatoes.
— Bradie Colligan
First, take it out of the package. Next, put it in a pot. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 90 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with ice cream and sprinkles.
— Kaylee Lipps
First, go to grandma’s house. Next, cook the turkey. Then, take it out of the oven. Cook at 500 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and stuffing.
— Max Libecco
First, put it in hot water. Next, cook it. Then, eat it with Tanner. Cook at 700 degrees for 800 minutes. Serve with stuffing and pie.
— Conner Davis
First, rub it with butter. Next, fill it up with stuffing. Then, fry it up. Cook at 200 degrees for 15 minutues. Serve with mashed potatoes, corn, and peppers with cream cheese and bacon.
— Charlee Anthony
First, I would stuff it. Next, put lettuce beside the turkey. Then, slice it up. Cook at 7 degrees for 25 minutes. Serve with corn.
— Jaxon Barger