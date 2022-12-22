SLIGO – Students in Erin McGinnis’s second grade class at Sligo Elementary School have written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I am nce to grndma. I would really like it if you could bring me a futball, a drtbik and futball cards.
— Hunter Greenawalt
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice and naughty list because sumtimes I lisen but sumtimes I am bad. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo switch, a dirt bike, toy car and a book bag.
— Bobby Deitz
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I have got 100 percent. I would really like it if you could bring me a tadpole farm, a fish tank and fish. I would like a puffer fish.
— Jeffery Hillis
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help peple. I would really like it if you could bring me a jewlry box, pjs, maleup and a babydoll.
— Rowan Pinson
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m cind. I would really like it if you could bring me a farm set, two cows, a computer and phone.
— Hank Traister
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help my Mom. I would really like it if you could bring me an Xbox and a hedset and pet sim x toys.
— Declan Vasbinder
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice and naughty list because sumtims I do lisin and sumtims I dunt lisin bekuz I don’t wunt to work. I would really like it if you could bring me a Plastashun 5, a hard hat and new cowboy boots.
— Kruz Libecco
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the naughty list because I don’t lisen. I would really like it if you could bring me a Xbox one and two controllrs. Also, more games, a TV and more trucks.
— Jackson Perez
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help Rowan. I would really like it if you could bring me an iPod, Oonies, farts spray and cat spray with cat toys.
— Mallory Norbert
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I clen my room and I help my Mom clen. I would really like it if you could bring me a drt bike, Fortnite, Fortnite gift card and more gift cards.
— Carter Maples
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help my Mom bake. I would really like it if you could bring me a balins bene, a baby sister, makeup and a softball glove and helmet.
— Kassidy Buzard
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I am a gud bruther. I would really like it if you could bring me a rel fone, football cards and Pokémon golden cards.
— Oliver Harbodin
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I am good and I am not bad and lisen. I would really like it if you could bring me a LOL Doll, a laptop, a new backpack, platdo, a book and a hamstr cag and food.
— Katelyn Johnson
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice and naughty list because I am sumtimes good and naughty. I would really like it if you could bring me Legos and a Nintendo switch game and a rob lox.
— Layla Lorenz
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I lisen. I would really like it if you could bring me a cross bow and arrows, and an Xbox with Xbox controllrs and 100 toys.
— DeVon Bowser
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I try to listen. I would really like it if you could bring me a game setup, snake and Lego dirt bike set.
— Everett Craig
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help people. I would really like it if you could bring me a baby doll.
— Jayda Johnston
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice and naughty list because I’m a good sister, but sometimes I tease my brother. I would really like it if you could bring me a computer and Oonies, a cat, bedspread and cat toys.
— Braylee Shirey
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I want to meet you. I would really like it if you could bring me a bike.
— Najiyah Singleton