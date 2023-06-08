CLARION – Clarion County is expanding and improving its security camera network thanks to a $24,092 grant through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).
Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced the grant at the June meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors. Brosius serves as chairman of the prison board.
“It’s good news,” Brosius said. “Even our IT department said we need to really focus on upgrading them. A local security company came in and we went through each individual camera and are adding a few cameras. We are excited to get some new video equipment in here for better security purposes.”
The facility will receive one mono notepad for safety training and replace 17 security cameras. MVS Security Services will install the equipment.
Other safety improvements for the county include a camera at the courthouse, upgrading some of the hard drives, metal signs at Clarion County Memorial Park, and security cameras at the Clarion County Complex in Shippenville.
“We’re replacing a quarter of the existing cameras in the jail, but we are adding in a few new cameras as well,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger. “They will go in areas that we’ve had things happen and you don’t have the best views and footage with the existing cameras. Video is also expected to be a lot clearer.”
Footage from all of the security cameras is stored on computer hard drives.
The grant came to improve security through the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP) that provides property, liability, automobile and other related insurance coverages, loss control, claims services and training to Pennsylvania counties and county related entities.
Other Business
• Announced the retirement of Dave Sprankle after seven years of service with the Clarion County prison. Sprankle also served many years as a state police officer. Hornberger said when he first started at Clarion County, he was full-time, but in recent years was part-time. Hornberger said it was difficult to attract qualified employees, but the search was on.
• The warden’s report for May included 41 commitments, total releases of 32, and average daily population at 77.23. The jail population includes 19 females and 64 males.
• A Support Services Review reported there were seven inmates under suicide watch during May, 34 inmates were seen by a psychiatrist, and 17 inmates were seen by a counselor. Although the jail counselor was on leave, inmates were seen by Family Psychological Associates at the jail.
• A May Intermediate Punishment Grant report said there were 83 participants, three on work release, 20 on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and one on bail supervision.
• Thirty-nine inmates were seen by a nurse and 42 inmates went to outside doctors in Clarion County.