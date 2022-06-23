HARRISBURG – The state Senate this week approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) to provide safer options for heavy hauling permit holders.
Currently, heavy hauling permits 50H and 50J restrict the number of axles that a tractor-trailer combination may use to haul 95,000 pounds (five axles) and 107,000 pounds (six axles), when hauling pulpwood or wood chips, Hutchinson said.
Senate Bill 1171 would allow for permit holders to have the option to use equipment with additional axles if the load meets the weight criteria of the permit.
“Providing heavy haulers the option of using equipment with additional axles will improve safety while reducing wear and tear on our commonwealth’s highways,” said Hutchinson, a Senate appointee to the Hardwoods Development Council. “Additional axles provide more breaking power to enable the vehicle to stop more quickly.”
Senate Bill 1171 will be sent to the House of Representatives.