CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is celebrating Native Plant Month and Earth Day with an information and activity table at the Clarion Free Library on Main Street, from 3-6 pm, Thursday, April 21. The public is invited to stop by.
Seneca Rock’s Bird-Friendly Habitat team will be providing information on native flowers, shrubs, and trees; gardening with native plants; and how to establish a bird-friendly habitat in a backyard.
Youth can make a pine cone bird feeder, plant native flower seeds in a pot, color monarch butterflies, and enjoy “bird bingo.”
Weather permitting, activities will be on the lawn in front of the library; otherwise, the activities will be inside.
More information about Seneca Rocks Audubon and upcoming events can be found at their website (www.senecarocksadubon.org) and Facebook page.