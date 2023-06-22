NEW BETHLEHEM – A carnival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Redbank Valley Community Center.
Activities include: caricature drawings, a live DJ, a 50/50 and basket raffles.
Games will include: pop toss, dime toss, duck pond, bean bag toss, wheel of chance and a fishing game.
Play-all-day wristbands are $5 or visitors can pay per game.
The menu includes, sloppy Joes, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, cupcakes, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and assorted drinks.
Take-outs are available for $5 each. Carnival attendees can eat for free.
This event is open to the public and all ages.
Adults age 60-plus are encouraged to attend.
All proceeds benefit the New Bethlehem Senior Center.