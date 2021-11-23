KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various local Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for December:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Dec. 2, blood pressure screening and program, Veggie Day and bingo; Dec. 9, Cookie Day and bingo; Dec. 16, Fruit Day and bingo; Dec. 23, Christmas Party with bluegrass band Keep Off The Grass at 11 a.m.; Dec. 30, closed.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Closed on Dec. 27.
• Dayton — Baking, games, socialization and Wii every weekday. Center is closed Dec. 24, 27 and 31. Dec. 2, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; Dec. 9, blood pressure screenings and program, Original Class Act at 11 a.m.; Dec. 15, Christmas party; Dec. 30, New Year’s party.
• Parker — Cards and socialization each day. Center closed Dec. 27. Dec. 16, blood pressure screenings and program; Dec. 23, Jimmy Swogger and Friends at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Dec. 1, pineapple glazed ham; Dec. 2, Hawaiian pork chop; Dec. 3, chef salad; Dec. 6, chicken and dumplings; Dec. 7, bacon bleu cheeseburger; Dec. 8, BBQ pork ribette; Dec. 9, hot turkey sandwich; Dec. 10, stuffed chicken breast; Dec. 13, potato crusted fish; Dec. 14, BBQ pulled pork sandwich; Dec. 15, pot roast; Dec. 16, Swiss steak (except Distant which will serve pot roast); Dec. 17, chili; Dec. 20, pot roast; Dec. 21, chicken bruschetta; Dec. 22, roasted pork; Dec. 23, pasta and meatballs; Dec. 28, tuna noodle casserole; Dec. 29, baked cabbage roll; Dec. 30, hot dog.