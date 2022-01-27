KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various local Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for February:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Feb. 3, Veggie Day and bingo; Feb. 10, Physical Therapist at 11 a.m., Cookie Day and bingo; Feb. 17, Fruit Day and bingo; Feb. 24, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Closed on Feb. 21.
• Dayton — Baking, games, socialization and Wii every weekday. Center is closed Feb. 21. Feb. 2, Groundhog Day party; Feb. 3, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day party; Feb. 24, blood pressure screenings and program.
• Parker — Cards and socialization each day. Center closed Feb. 21. Feb. 1, exercise and Jingo; Feb. 14, Elvis impersonator Kelly Hylton at 12:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, blood pressure screenings and program; Feb. 28, painting on glass with Christine Steele at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
Feb. 1, BBQ pulled pork sandwich; Feb. 2, creamy chicken divan; Feb. 3, swiss steak; Feb. 4, chili; Feb. 7, spaghetti and meatballs; Feb. 8, chicken bruschetta; Feb. 9, pot roast; Feb. 10, roasted pork; Feb. 11, egg omelet; Feb. 14, baked cabbage roll; Feb. 15, hot dog; Feb. 16, salisbury steak; Feb. 17, stuffed pork chop; Feb. 18, tuna noodle casserole; Feb. 21, centers closed; Feb. 22, roast beef and dumplings; Feb. 23, roasted turkey; Feb. 24, baked ham slice; Feb. 25, roasted pork with apples; Feb. 28, taco salad.