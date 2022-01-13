KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various local Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for the remainder of January:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Jan. 13, Cookie Day and bingo; Jan. 20, Fruit Day and bingo; Jan. 27, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Closed on Jan. 17.
• Dayton — Baking, games, socialization and Wii every weekday. Center is closed Jan. 17. Jan. 27, blood pressure screening and program.
• Parker — Cards and socialization each day. Center closed Jan. 17. Jan. 13, blood pressure screening and program; Jan. 24, Hospice Bingo.
Lunch Menu
Jan. 13, orange glazed pork loin; Jan. 14, turkey caesar club sandwich; Jan. 17, centers closed; Jan. 18, Hawaiian pork chop; Jan. 19, baked meatloaf; Jan. 20, chicken marsala; Jan. 21, chef salad; Jan. 24, chicken and dumplings; Jan. 25, BBQ pork ribeye; Jan. 26, bacon bleu cheeseburger; Jan. 27, stuffed chicken breast; Jan. 28, hot turkey sandwich; Jan. 31, potato crusted fish.