KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various local Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for March:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — March 3, blood pressure screening and program, Veggie Day and bingo; March 10, Cookie Day and bingo; March 17, Fruit Day and bingo; March 24, English Muffin Day and bingo; March 31, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. March 2, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; March 17, St. Patrick’s Day Party and program with Betty Calhoun; March 24, blood pressure screenings and program.
• Parker — Cards and socialization each day. March 1, exercise and Jingo; March 10, blood pressure screenings and program; March 16, Hat Day; March 29, share a recipe.
Lunch Menu
March 1, turkey caesar club sandwich; March 2, orange glazed pork loin; March 3, crispy chicken salad; March 4, stuffed pepper; March 7, baked meatloaf; March 8, chicken marsala; March 9, chicken cordon bleu; March 10, Hawaiian pork chop; March 11, chef salad; March 14, chicken and dumplings; March 15, BBQ pork ribette; March 16, bacon cheeseburger; March 17, corned beef; March 18, hot dog and sauerkraut; March 21, potato crusted fish; March 22, Swiss steak; March 23, chili; March 24, BBQ pulled pork sandwich; March 25, creamy chicken divan; March 28, pot roast; March 29, roasted pork; March 30, 3-scoop salad; March 31, spaghetti and meatballs.