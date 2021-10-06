KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various local Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for October:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Oct. 7, Veggie Day and bingo; Oct. 14, Cookie Day and bingo; Oct. 21, blood pressure screenings, Fruit Day and bingo; Oct. 28, Donut Day and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day. Center closed Oct. 11 for Columbus Day.
• Dayton — Games and socialization every weekday. Center is closed Oct. 6 and 11. Oct. 7, blood pressure screenings and Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m.; Oct. 13, Patsy Kline impersonator program at 10:30 a.m.; Oct. 27, fall party.
• Parker — Cards and socialization each day. Center closed on Oct. 11. Oct. 5, exercise at 12:30 p.m.; Oct. 18, hospice bingo at 12:30 p.m.; Oct. 28, blood pressure screenings.
Lunch Menu
Oct. 6, orange glazed pork loin; Oct. 7, stuffed pepper; Oct. 8, turkey Caesar club sandwich; Oct. 11, centers closed; Oct. 12, kielbasa and sauerkraut; Oct. 13, chicken marsala; Oct. 14, Hawaiian pork chop; Oct. 15, chef salad; Oct. 18, chicken and dumplings; Oct. 19, BBQ pork ribette; Oct. 20, bacon bleu cheeseburger; Oct. 21, hot turkey sandwich; Oct. 22, salmon cake; Oct. 23, potato crusted fish; Oct. 24, chili; Oct. 25, BBQ pulled pork sandwich; Oct. 26, Swiss steak; Oct. 29, creamy chicken divan.